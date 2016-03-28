Study in Andalusian horses casts light on equine motor neuron disease

Intestinal inflammation may be a factor in the development of motor neuron disease in horses, Spanish researchers suggest.

They propose that intestinal inflammation may be involved in the decreased absorption of vitamin E, thus favoring the development of the debilitating disease.

Equine motor neuron disease is a neuromuscular disorder that affects adult horses. Although it has been linked to vitamin E deficiency, its cause and subsequent development remains poorly understood.

Elisa Diez de Castro and her colleagues from the University of Cordoba, writing in the journal Equine Clinical Immunology, set out to describe clinical features, laboratory results, and postmortem findings in a series of young horses with the disease, which is characterized by progressive weakness, muscle wasting and weight loss.

Its cause is unknown but seems to involve several factors, including oxidative stress.

It usually affects stabled horses that have no access to pasture or green forage, and vitamin E deficiency is known to be able to cause the disease experimentally. Although equine motor neuron disease is thought to be related to vitamin E deficiency, less than 45% of affected horses are reported to respond to vitamin E supplementation.

The disease can also affect horses that live on pastures, even though these animals should have adequate vitamin E intake. It has therefore been suggested that these horses may have problems absorbing vitamin E.

Other studies suggest that genetics, environment, management, and diet may also be involved in horses developing the disease.

The study involved a group of 15 Andalusian horses aged 1–3 years, all of whom had developed muscle wasting, muscle twitching, weakness and weight loss over at least six months.

The onset of clinical signs was related to a period of restricted intake of green forage, as the pasture was scant, and the horses had been supplemented with poor hay. Other horses on the same farm who were older and whose diet and management were different were not clinically affected.

The five worst-affected horses were referred to the veterinary hospital at the University of Cordoba. They were given a complete clinical examination, including a thorough neurologic evaluation.

Plasma vitamin E levels were measured in the five horses, comprising three females and two males, as well as in two affected horses that remained on the farm. Vitamin E levels in three healthy control horses were also checked.

The main findings in the clinical examinations of the five horses centered around muscle weakness and twitching, especially at the triceps, which were found to be more severe after exercise. Four of the horses were seen shifting weight on their pelvic limbs. All had generalized muscle wasting and one of the horses was not comfortable standing. It preferred to walk or lie down.

The five were deemed irrecoverable and were euthanized for detailed postmortem examinations.

The researchers traversed their postmortem findings, including their examination of tissue samples under microscope.

The main abnormality found in the postmortems was a moderate to severe catarrhal enteritis – inflammation of the mucous membrane of the intestinal canal – with excess mucous content in the intestinal lumen.

Large ciliated protozoa were found in parts of the small intestine and appeared associated with localised gut inflammation.

The lung and liver showed moderate congestion.

Muscle wasting and a reduction in body fat deposits were also observed. No relevant findings were found in any other organs.

Equine motor neuron disease was diagnosed based on clinical signs, the low serum levels of vitamin E found in testing, observed muscle changes, and some spinal cord lesions which were also found.

The researchers said their study led to several interesting findings. Firstly, young horses were affected, whereas the disease normally occurred in older horses. Also, the presence of the giant protozoa associated with intestinal inflammation (catarrhal enteritis, edema, and eosinophilic infiltrate) was an unexpected postmortem finding.

In all of the horses studied in the study, vitamin E levels were much lower than reference ranges. Gastrointestinal disease was found in the five horses that underwent post mortem examinations.

The study team noted that although some studies supported an association between intestinal disease and motor neuron disease, the functional implication on vitamin E absorption needed to be clarified.

“Our group of studied horses had experienced a period of dietary vitamin E restriction that could account for the low serum vitamin E and the development of motor neuron disease.

“Our contention is that intestinal disease may have played an additional role, and this would explain why the disease was diagnosed in young horses and why all horses within this age group were affected.

“Although a conclusive identification was not possible, the giant protozoa observed in the intestinal mucosa shared morphologic characteristics with Balantidium coli,” they said.

B. coli usually inhabits the hindgut of pigs, rodents, and primates, including humans, but is not as frequent in horses.

“This organism has been associated with intestinal disease in humans and several primates, but it is not a common pathogen in other mammals.

“However, B. coli can turn into an opportunist pathogen in animals already affected by other diseases.”

Their presence in the small intestine was associated with eosinophilic enteritis and edema, which are features consistent with B. coli colitis.

However, with the available information, it was not possible to establish a conclusive connection between the presence of the parasite and the development of motor neuron disease, they said.

They concluded: “Although a cause-effect relationship is difficult to establish, we hypothesize that intestinal inflammation might have led to reduced vitamin E absorption, thus favoring the development of motor neuron disease.”

The full study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.

