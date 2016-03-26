People and the culture of horses in spotlight at Aust conference

Registrations arriving in thick and fast for the upcoming People.Horses.Culture Conference run by South Australian equine advocacy body Horse SA.

Representatives from diverse horse industry sectors including thoroughbred racing, cattle stations, horse trainers, coaches, vocational education providers, animal welfare, trail ride leaders, riding and pony clubs, have already signalled their attendance at the conference, on Friday, May 13.

Among the topics to be discussed is workplace health and safety. Workplaces can also include events and activities run by non-profit organisations and volunteers. SafeWork NSW is preparing a horse industry Code of Practice, and Dr Andrew McLean will consider this in his presentation.

Workplace safety practices are also influenced by long-held horse industry cultural traditions, coupled with relationships with horses. These are two further aspects to be looked at by Associate Professor Kirrilly Thompson and Josh Trigg of Central Queensland University, Appleton Institute, Adelaide.

Other speakers on the day include equine training specialist Linda Molloy, and Nina Arnott from Horse Safety Australia.

The People.Horses.Culture Conference is the only seminar of its type in Australia, and offers a unique horse industry networking and educational exchange opportunity.

Conference outcomes are expected to inform a broad range of stakeholders, including employers, supervisors of people interacting with horses in the workplace, organisation board members, Skills Service Organisations, SafeWork departments and researchers.

The People.Horses.Culture Conference is open to anyone who is interested in safer workplaces involving horses, horse welfare (as it relates to the workplace) and the cultural dimensions that facilitate, or inhibit, the uptake of safer work practices.

People.Horses.Culture Conference, 8.45am to 4.30pm, Friday, 13 May 2016, Royal Randwick Racecourse, Sydney, Australia

Full registration $190. Horse SA members $155. Enquiries: horsesa@horsesa.asn.au or 0402488306