Royal Norfolk Show adds new section for rescued horses and ponies

New showing classes for rescued horses and ponies have been added to the Royal Norfolk Show’s programme for the first time this year.

The classes are sponsored by international equine charity World Horse Welfare, and have been introduced to highlight the work carried out by equine charities in rescuing and rehabilitating horses before finding them new homes where they can reach their full potential.

World Horse Welfare will also host a new ‘Rescue Village’ at the show, which takes place on June 29 and 30, where visitors can meet a selection of rescue horses and ponies from local charities which are looking for new homes.

Each rescue class will be split by the equine’s age and whether they are ridden or in-hand and will be judged based on their performance and condition, but also on their story, which all entrants are required to submit.

Mark Nicholas, Show Director at the Royal Norfolk Show said the new section is another feature in the show’s packed programme.

“The new classes will provide a fantastic showcase for those rescue horses that have been through incredibly tough times, yet thanks to their will to survive and the dedication of welfare charities they are now thriving in new homes and careers,” he said.

World Horse Welfare Deputy Chief Executive Tony Tyler said the charity was delighted that Royal Norfolk had identified rescue horses as a show highlight.

“Not only does it help raise awareness of rehoming, but also gives those who have rehomed from charities the opportunity to show just how fantastic and rewarding it can be,” he said.

“World Horse Welfare alone has over 1700 horses and ponies out in loving homes across the country so we’re urging as many people as possible to take part in these classes and put rehoming well and truly in the spotlight at this year’s Royal Norfolk.”

The judges for the rescue section are Jayne Ross and Fred Barreler. Entries for the Royal Norfolk show close on April 18.

World Horse Welfare has named 2016 the year to highlight the world’s invisible horses who often suffer in silence as people either cannot or choose not to see them. The year-long campaign will highlight the plight of these horses, making them ‘visible’ so they can receive the care and protection they so desperately need.

The first quarter of the year is aimed at highlighting the number of foals born into uncertain futures and the wide-reaching impact this has on horse welfare.

» More information on the show