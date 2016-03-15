Horse-sport reform: An Olympic meddle or meaningful progress?

Last time I looked, the global body for athletics wasn’t considering cutting the 100-metre sprint in half to make for a leaner and meaner Olympics. The 10,000 metres could be cut in half, too, for a dramatic saving of a little over 13 minutes.

I can understand the need to cap athlete numbers at the Games to keep the massive event in check and rein in costs, but we don’t see basketball being reduced to one-on-one to allow 180 or more nations to compete.

And Rugby Sevens, which is being showcased at this year’s Rio Olympics, isn’t being cut to five-a-side to help the cause.

When national delegates head to Lausanne, Switzerland, early next month for the annual FEI Sports Forum, they will be discussing some very important issues – in particular, the future shape of Showjumping, Dressage and Eventing at the Games.

We would be naive to think that any changes at the Olympic level wouldn’t have a major flow-on effect in lower-level competitions.

Equestrian sport is not alone in having a great Olympic history and tradition. Indeed, tradition arguably plays a much greater role in horse sport than in many other competitive pursuits.

So, the whole question of reform is challenging, and horse sport faces some difficult decisions. Its events are costly to stage and the team elements mean more athletes and more horses. It’s hardly news to anyone that moving horses around the world and accommodating them is very expensive.

The Olympic equestrian sports are not exactly top-tier, so we should not ignore the potential risk of up-and-coming sports threatening the position of one of the disciplines.

Some might sense that the reform agenda was forced upon horse sport by the International Olympic Committee. There is certainly a degree of truth here, but FEI President Ingmar De Vos has been very clear that our world governing body was determined to pursue change in any case.

I don’t doubt for one minute that this process is healthy.

We live in a fast-paced, fast-changing world, where media is delivered to us in ever-more-innovative ways. I’m not convinced that today’s men, women and children are any busier than they were 20, 30, or even 50 years. That, I think, is a conceit. But they certainly have different priorities and have more choices in the way they spend their time.

Any sport that attempts to rest on its laurels would be very foolish indeed.

Horse sport needn’t feel alone in having problems. Have you noticed how some sports, especially those whose television rights are sought-after by pay-television companies, have maintained or increased viewing numbers by simply putting on more games? In the southern hemisphere, we are now playing the winter sport of rugby in the afterglow of summer, when it feels like the last season ended only a few weeks ago.

I have never felt entirely comfortable treating sports as products, with all the associated talk about protecting “the brand”.

And here-in lies the issue, in my view. What constitutes an “improvement” in our horse-sport products? We might make changes that allow for the easier creation of the “media friendly packages” that we have heard so much about, but does that amount to an improvement in the sport? We might get more nations competing in horse sports at the Olympics by cutting teams to three combinations, but does that amount to an improvement?

At what point do we consider that this process of reform might cross the line to become more about meddling to fulfill Olympic objectives, and less about what is best for horse sport?

It is entirely understandable that every equine discipline will want to grow its fan base, build its media coverage and ultimately boost revenues. But we must be extremely careful, in my view.

First, we must not alienate the existing fan base. Certainly, there will be traditionalists who will resist any change at all cost. But, for those with a degree more flexibility, we must be careful that any changes target the colour and entertainment value of the sport, improve clarity around the scoring, and that the sports are presented in a way that the competitive elements are easily followed and understood.

So, as national delegates from around the globe prepare to head for Lausanne to consider the most concrete proposals we have seen so far in the reform process, I doubt I am the only worried horse-sport fan.

Some proposals I love. The idea of Eventers in the cross-country phase wearing national colours is great. I’m for any changes in scoring that aid clarity. I’m also behind any changes that increase the pace of the competition and reduce “down time”. Perhaps it really is time to do away with the first salute in Dressage.

But I am worried about proposals to change the name of Eventing. I get the impression that Equestrian Triathlon may be the front-runner, but I’m not convinced it will make one iota of difference, other than to damage “the brand”.

And I am especially worried about any moves to smaller teams in Eventing and Showjumping. Why? Because it seems far more about keeping numbers in check, getting more countries to the Games, and helping the media deliver tighter coverage than it is about horse sport.

I very much doubt the major Eventing changes will get over the line with the world’s powerhouse nations in the sport, but they will need the support of many countries with little or no Eventing history.

Overall, I like the process, however uncomfortable it may feel. The FEI deserves credit for driving it because it is healthy to take a long, hard look at how horse sport is placed in the modern world and where it is going.

The decisions will not be easy.

The FEI’s dedicated online platform for this year’s Sports Forum will open on March 16. It is a rare opportunity for grass-roots horse people to have a say on these important matters on an international forum. I am sure that national federations and the FEI will take notice of any constructive feedback and criticism.

No-one can accuse the FEI of not giving them a chance to have a say. As the saying goes: Speak now, or forever hold your peace.