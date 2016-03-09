RideForOlivia goes viral as eventer’s horse succumbs to injuries

Equestrians around the world are flocking to pay tribute to Australian eventing rider Olivia Inglis, who died at the weekend in a cross-country fall at the Scone Horse Trials in New South Wales.

Under the hashtag #rideforolivia, equestrians are sharing pictures of themselves and their favourite horse which will then be incorporated into a large mosiac picture of the 17-year-old on her horse.

The campaign comes as it was revealed that the horse that Olivia was riding in the two-star event, Coriolanus, had suffered injuries far worse than was originally reported. He was euthanised on Tuesday after x-rays revealed he was suffering from a displaced fracture in his neck. “He was a talented competitor and loved family member and will be sadly missed,” the Inglis family said.

The fatalities are the first this year of a horse or rider in the sport of eventing, with Inglis, sadly, the 60th rider to die in the sport since 1993. Her death comes only days after a report on eventing fatalities was published by an Australian researcher.

The accident occurred when Coriolanus caught his knees on the fence and flipped over, crushing his rider.

It was Olivia’s first two-star event on the 11-year-old thoroughbred, who had previously competed at CCI* and CIC*level.

Olivia’s parents, Charlotte and Arthur Inglis, have spoken out to thank family and friends for their support.

“We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and sympathy from family and friends throughout the school, equestrian and thoroughbred communities. We are so proud of Olivia and the beautiful young woman she was in every way.

“We are blessed to have had the opportunity to share our passion for horses with our children. This has led us on a great journey where we have been able to spend countless happy moments and special family times. So much to celebrate and a life so joyous and well lived.”

Olivia’s funeral service is at 11.30 am on Monday, March 14, at St Judes, Avoca Street Randwick, Sydney.