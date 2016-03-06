Brits capture grand prix quinella as Valegro takes a holiday in Spain

Leading British dressage horse Valegro is taking a working holiday in Spain as riders Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester compete in the CDI3* show in Jerez.

Valegro passed his vet checks but will not be competing after his connections decided to “take that last bit of pressure off his back”. Owner Carl Hester apologised to those who had come to see Valegro, “but we believe that any fan can understand a decision being based on his wellbeing. We hope all can enjoy him still in the training arena every day in Jerez … and now Barolo can get the full spotlight,” he said, referring to Dujardin’s new horse.

Hester and Dujardin put up a masterclass in the Grand Prix ZettaSportMusic Trophy, with Hester winning on Nip Tuck with 75.340%. Their halt and salute earned 80%.

Throughout his test, Nip Tuck was an example of suppleness, and flexibility. Runner-up was Dujardin and Barolo (Breitling G W / Highlight / Hitchcock) with 73.260%.

In third place, was the Lusitano mare(Quixote / Jandaia /x Icaro) ridden by Gonzalo Carvalho, who are working for a spot on the Portuguese Olympic team. They were rewarded with a score of 71.820%.

Carl Hester also took fourth place with Wanadoo (Wolkenstein II / Claerchen / Cavalier), a horse with some roots in Spain as he was once owned by Juan Matute many years ago. British rider Richard Davison with Bubblingh (Lingh / Matajo / Picandt) was fifth, and the highest placing for a Spanish rider was eighth, achieved by Cristóbal Belmonte with Diavolo De Laubry (Alibi de Laubry / Imandra de Laubry), who scored 65.980%; mistakes in their tempi changes and the flying changes cost them dearly.

Spanish horses scooped the pool in the Intermediate B class, headed by Cristina Duran Vicens and her magnificent PRE horse Manchego ARB (Gumiel / Helguera / Ilustre VII) with a score of 69.167%.

In second place on 65.317% was Fenol II, a son of great Evento, bred and owned by the Yeguada Militar and presented by Belén Bautista, the trainer and rider from the Royal School.

Third place was awarded to Claudio Castilla Ruiz with Icaro MG (Denebolo / Icara V / Legionario XIX), bred by Yeguada Candau and owned by MG Stud, with a score of 65.198%.