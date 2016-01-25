By George! Morris autobiography in the works as trainer takes new path

Hang on to your hard hats: George Morris’s autobiography is about to be released, as the legendary jumping trainer opts for one-on-one work with students this year.Putting his clinic schedule on hold, Morris will be coaching students Andrew Ramsay, Alex Granato and Tori Colvin of the United States, as well as Brazil’s Doda De Miranda and the Brazilian Equestrian Team.

Morris has also been giving private lessons to several young riders, while preparing for the launch of his book: Unrelenting – The Real Story: Horses, Bright Lights, and My Pursuit of Excellence on March 15.

Focusing on helping riders develop correct form and function, Morris has often been referred to as the founding father of hunt seat equitation. Second to none, his teachings, technique and style are revered around the world. Over the course of his career, Morris has been highly successful as a rider, coach, clinician, author and judge.

But as much as people know and respect the public face of George Morris, he has lived, in other ways, a remarkably private life. In Unrelenting, Morris has chosen, in his own words, to share the totality of his life.

“His carefully chosen, perfectly enunciated words are notoriously powerful. They can raise you up or cut you to the quick. His approval can be a rainmaker; his derision can end a career,” the book’s description says.

After working with Brazil’s Doda De Miranda and his wife Athina in 2013, De Miranda wanted to continue a relationship with Morris in 2016 leading up to the Olympic Games.

“Our Federation decided to invite him to be our trainer, and he was very happy with that because I think he has a very good connection with Brazil,” Miranda said after his win in the first Winter Equestrian Festival Challenge Cup in Wellington.

“I told him, as a part of that, that I’d also like him to be my personal trainer and coach, not only here because he said he’s going to be a lot in Europe now, and it’s much easier on him. I am very lucky to have this opportunity because he’s a legend, and he knows a lot about horses and especially the confidence that he gives to the rider. When he coaches you, you believe that you can do anything. It doesn’t matter who is leading, you know when he looks to you and he tells you that you can make it.”

Andrew Ramsay described working with Morris as a “remarkable experience”. “His logical and simple principle of horsemanship combined with his keen eye, relentless commitment and experience creates an environment of confidence and success.”

Granato added: “It’s been really great working with him. He’s getting to know me and all of the horses, and it’s been a great opportunity for me. He offers great information and has been helping with the entire program, not just the riding. I have a lot of young, up and coming horses this season that we are building up to the next stage in their career.

“It’s been a lot of fun and working with him on the new horses for a long-term program for our winter schedule to get them to the main goal of grand prix horses.”