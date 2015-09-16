David O’Connor’s Giltedge dies at 29

US eventing Hall of Fame horse Giltedge has died at the age of 29. Twelve years after his retirement, Giltedge still retains his fifth place position on the US Eventing Association’s All-time High Score Horse leaderboard with 1114 lifetime points.

Ridden by David O’Connor and owned by Jacqueline Mars, the Irish cross gelding was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Throughout his eight years competing for the USA (1995-2002) with O’Connor, Giltedge (Glenbar (ISH) x Kitty / Awkward Brief (XX)) notched up five international team appearances and five medals. He had wins at both four-star and three-star competitions for a total of 21 first place finishes, 28 top three finishes and rarely finished out of the top five.

All of Giltedge’s major achievements were in the classic format, a testament to his endurance, stamina, brilliance and heart.

Giltedge lived out his retirement alongside his teammates: Biko (who died last year at the age of 30), Prince Panache and Custom Made at Stonehall Farm in The Plains, Virginia, where he died on September 3.