Horses only one part of equation in accidents, say researchers

Australian researchers suggest there is widespread recognition of the risks posed by riding horses, but a high degree of acceptance, complacency or inaction around accidents.

The researchers, Kirrilly Thompson, Paul McGreevy, and Phil McManus, said the recommended strategy for encouraging behaviors that cut horse-related risk would be to reduce the risks.

“With very little exception, a focus on the causes and consequences of horse-related injury rather than prevention, could lead to researchers being accused of ‘shutting the gate after the horse has bolted’,” they wrote in the journal, Animals.

Horse-related risks were generated through a complex socio-technical network of risk, horses, humans and culture, they said. They wondered whether measures including legislation might ultimately prove necessary to improve safety.

They acknowledged that risk analysis was an important aspect of risk research, especially in terms of ranking risk, prioritizing intervention and evaluating campaigns. However, risk reduction required changing the attitudes and behaviors of participants in risky activities, they said.

The trio, who conducted a critical review of horse-related risk, said that while the importance of improving horse-related safety seemed self-evident, no comprehensive study into understanding or reducing horse-related risk had been undertaken. This, they said, may be due to a historical legacy of horse-riding being a pre-modern sport with a robust culture that accepted the dangers of riding.

It may also be due to the difficulty of analyzing and reducing the risks in the complex relationship between horses and riders. “Nonetheless, complexity must be addressed to enhance the safety of millions of equestrians around the globe.”

The researchers explored four dimensions: the risk itself, the horse, the rider, and the culture in which equestrian activities take place.

They found that the acceptance and avoidance of horse-related risk was generally high, most likely due to a common construction of horses as unpredictable, fearful and potentially dangerous.

They noted, too, the use by some riders of protective gear such as helmets, but said the least used startegy was risk reduction.

Thompson and her colleagues argued that there were potential benefits in developing risk-reduction strategies directed at improving the predictability of horses, and improving riders’ competence in the physical skills that would make them less prone to injuries and falls.

Despite advances in equestrian safety gear, riding continued to be assessed as more dangerous than motorcycling, skiing, football, and rugby.

“Improving safety for the millions of horse-riders around the globe is significant for moral, economic, socio-cultural, and public health reasons,” they said.

Looking at the risks posed by horses, the researchers noted that the animals were often pushed to their physical and physiological limits in equestrian pursuits, resulting in risk to both horse and rider.

Horse-related risk intervention was largely technical, and risk management was avoidance-based, with a strong focus in equestrianism on maintaining horse equipment to safe standards and using personal protective equipment such as helmets, boots, gloves and, more recently, body protectors.

But they opined: “Technical intervention should not overshadow attention to horse behavior, or rider skill. Overall, there seems to have been more discussion about why horses are dangerous (e.g., unpredictable, large and flighty), rather than if, how and to what extent those risk factors can be mitigated or even controlled.

“In fact, research suggests that the unpredictability of horses can be reduced through behavioural interventions and approaches. This is particularly encouraging, given that a taken-for-granted assumption that horses are irrevocably unpredictable may contribute to a lack of outrage about current levels of horse-related accident, injury and death.”

The unpredictability of horses suggested that risks may be higher among those with low levels of knowledge of horses.

Looking at issues in respect of riders, the researchers said most were aware of the risk of equestrian sports and were mindful of their own safety. Pony club manuals were full of references to safe practices around horses, and the pony club movement itself had a “safety first” attitude, they noted.

“However, from a risk management perspective, the most common strategies for improving safety around horses can be characterized as avoidance strategies — keeping out of harm’s way.”

Aside from the safe use of safety equipment, being “horse safe” usually referred to how to avoid being kicked, bitten, trampled or crushed. But there was very little overt discussion about how to manage or reduce risk from horses, they said.

Important questions remained around the rider dimension of horse-related risk, including how riders acquired and objectively performed skills related to horse safety, how they subjectively self-evaluated the skills essential to horse safety, and how riders and trainers associated physical ability with safety.

Looking at riding culture, the trio suggested that the romantic cultural construction of horse riding as an art could conflict with practical considerations of risk.

Whilst equitation science had the potential to significantly reduce horse-related injury and death, it would be disingenuous to present it as a panacea, at least uncritically, they argued.

“In any given population, there will be varying levels of scientific literacy and diverse attitudes towards ‘scientific’ modes of thought, ranging from supporters to skeptics.

“For some riders, the elusive experience of harmony is precisely what attracts them to horse-riding. For others, instruction from elite competitors is highly valued.

“Some resist a scientific framework of horse training, preferring leadership narratives that place them above their horses in a perceived hierarchy.

“There is a particular need to understand what motivates the behaviour of different equestrians to identify useful ‘irrelevant motivators’ that could encourage the adoption of protective behaviours in the short term and cultivate safety values in the medium to long term.

For example, the perception of helmets being fashionable or professional may prove to be a powerful motivator for some riders to wear them. “Others might be more motivated to wear helmets if they become a symbol of the ‘toughness’ of their discipline, especially in traditional cowboy equestrian disciplines associated with masculinity, bravery and resilience.

“Regardless of the motivation, many riders will be influenced by their peers, and could be engaged to replicate desired precautionary behaviours through ‘participant modeling’ by their role models.”

The researchers posed several questions that needed addressing around equestrian culture, including how riders perceived equestrianism in general and equitation science in particular.

An examination of what motivated riders was also warranted, they said, as was an investigation of how riders consumed safety-related information, how the use of safety gear was portrayed in the horse community, and whether they understood the causes of horse-related injuries and deaths.

The trio said the relationship between all the issues raised, and between horses and riders, was complex.

“In relation to the dimensions of risk, horses, riders and culture, we found that research on risk explains the intricacies of what can go wrong, how often, and what the consequences are. Research on horses is also problem-focused, arguing why horses are a source of risk.

“These biases favour risk-management options of acceptance and avoidance.” They argued that further research was required on ways in which the behavior of horses can be made more predictable, and riders can be made more capable of predicting their behaviour.

“There is also a need for research evaluating rider proficiency at performing and self-assessing the physical skills that increase resilience to horse-related injury whilst riding.

“Finally, we considered the unavoidable and omnipotent cultural context that affects riders’ behaviours, values, attitudes and beliefs regarding risk and safety.”

The authors said that inconsistent levels of voluntary helmet use suggested that increasing the safety of equestrian cultures and equestrianism in general would require external legislation and internal transformation.

“Overall, we found enormous potential for reducing horse-related risk through the risk management strategy of mitigation.”

Well-directed research could significantly reduce accident, injury and death to millions of horse-riders around the world, they argued.

Approaches could include interviews and focus groups to explore controversial subjects around risk and safety of both the horse and rider, research to study the actual practices of equestrians and identify risk management strategies consistent with the motivations, beliefs and values of equestrian cultures; and even psychometric research into fear, risk-taking propensity and sensation-seeking among riders and equestrian disciplines to identify target groups and tailor interventions.

They concluded there were unrealised opportunities to reduce horse-related risk through a range of interventions that could make horses safer mounts, humans safer riders, and equestrianism a safer culture.

Thompson is with Central Queensland University’s Appleton Institute for Behavioural Science; McGreevy is with the Faculty of Veterinary Science at the University of Sydney; and McManus is with the School of Geosciences at the University of Sydney.

A Critical Review of Horse-Related Risk: A Research Agenda for Safer Mounts, Riders and Equestrian Cultures.

Kirrilly Thompson, Paul McGreevy and Phil McManus.

Animals 2015, 5(3), 561-575; doi:10.3390/ani5030372

The full review can be read here.