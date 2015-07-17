Britain names para squad for European Dressage Champs

Great Britain has announced the five-strong para-equestrian dressage squad for the FEI European Championships in Deauville, France, in September.

Great Britain’s para-equestrian dressage team are the current and undefeated European, World and Paralympic champions.

Two of the rider named by British Dressage selectors have also been named with reserve horses, and two combinations have been selected as non-travelling reserves for the competition, from September 17 to 20.

All riders compete as individuals at the Championships; a team of four riders will be announced before the start of the competition to contest the team event (the results of the rider competing as an individual will not have any weighting on the overall team score).

Chef d’Equipe David Hunter said the combinations selected deserved the chance to represent Britain. “It’s as strong a squad as ever and it’s great to see some new horses coming through to make their senior team debuts, whilst it’s exciting to have new combinations stepping up to the mark in our two reserves.”

The selected squad has been named as (in alphabetical order):

Grade II, Natasha Baker MBE (25) from Uxbridge, Middlesex with Sookie St James owned by Mr Christian Landolt & Mr and Mrs Baker

Grade Ia, Sophie Christiansen OBE (27) from Maidenhead, Berkshire with Athene Lindebjerg, owned by Mrs Diane Redfern [and reserve horse Janeiro 6]

Grade Ia, Anne Dunham MBE (66) from Devizes, Wiltshire with the Lady Joseph Trust's LJT Lucas Normark

Grade Ib, Lee Pearson CBE (41) from Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire with Mr & Mrs D Pearson, Mrs Gillian Chinn and his own Zion

Grade IV, Sophie Wells MBE (25) from North Harbury, Nottinghamshire with her own Valerius [and reserve horse C Fatal Attraction]

Non-travelling reserves (in alphabetical order):

Grade III, Heather Bennett (47) from Goole, Humberside with her own Zavailantika

Grade III, Nicky Greenhill (37) from Elstead, Surrey with Mr & Mrs Greenhill's Gregorian Chant

Rider comments on their selection:

Natasha Baker: “It’s been Sookie St James’s first international season this year; she’s done over and above what I imagined and I’m just so proud of her. She’s going to be the youngest horse on the team and for the selectors to have so much confidence in her is amazing, and a massive thank you to Christian for buying her for me.

“There’s going to be a bigger atmosphere [in Deauville] but it’s a great advantage having competed there several times before. Although I’ve only been there with JP [Cabral], she’s got an amazing temperament so I’m not worried; it’s such a relaxed place, it will be nice to give her a good experience at her first championships.”

Anne Dunham: “I’m over the moon, it’s fantastic! I was on the very first European Para team in Portugal (2002) and have been on every European team since so I’m honoured, pleased and excited!

“Lucas was on the 2013 European team which should set him in good stead for this year and he is an improved horse since then. He did well last time getting a team gold and two individual silver medals which shows a lot of promise for this championships.

“Being selected just gets more special, I’m 66 and still doing it, still improving and loving it. It’s exciting to be going out with everyone else, I never tire of it, it’s amazing. It is just as exciting to be selected this time as it was the first. The competition just keeps going up and up and better and better, there are so many good horses now both here and aboard.”

Lee Pearson: “Absolutely over the moon. I’m really nervously excited, being the current world champion in our grade with such competition coming from European countries I think it will feel a bit like a worlds again. To get selected is such an honour, there is such a great quality of rider/horse power in this country now which is great to see. It does still feel a bit surreal, but I’ve worked so hard this year, it’s just really exciting to be selected.”

Sophie Wells: “I’m very happy to be selected, really pleased; we can hopefully continue to build on our performances this year ahead of the Europeans.

“The relationship with Reece [Valerius] is much stronger now that we’ve had more competition experience and we will continue to build on our performances. We know Deauville really well, we’ve been for the past couple of years and are very familiar with the set-up there so can’t wait to get there and compete.”