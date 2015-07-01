Mustang’s struggle revealed in new book

A new book detailing America’s violent past with the wild mustang has been released in the US.

Described as both a biography and a photo journal, The Wild Ones: The Legacy of Wild Horse Annie is inspired by time spent with horses in the wild by author Corky Scranta. The nature photographer and animal rights activist felt a need to educate people about these creatures and the treatment they have received over centuries.

“We need to protect our species and our environment,” Scranta said.

“We need to police our government agencies as citizens, because this is the only way a true democracy works. And we need to be especially aware of institutions like the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies that govern the welfare of those that have no voice of their own.”

Told through photography, The Wild Ones offers the history and politics of the struggle to protect the wild horses of the American West from the agencies and laws that aid in their abuse. Dating as far back as the post-Civil War era, this struggle continues to this day with barely 35,000 wild horses left and more than fifty thousand being unethically left in government captivity.

Purchases of The Wild Ones guarantees a 10% donation to Return to Freedom and a 10% donation to the International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros.

The Wild Ones is available in both paperback and hard cover.