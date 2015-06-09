Free t-shirt, PanAm jumping final tickets up for grabs

Excitement is ramping up ahead of next month’s Pan American Games in Toronto, with a chance to win tickets to the sold-out team jumping final on July 23.

The Canadian Equestrian Team is also giving all equestrian event ticket holders a free t-shirt with the aim to “paint the stand red”.

All of the equestrian events are being held at the Caledon Pan Am Equestrian Park, with the exception of the cross-country, on July 18. That’s taking place at Will O’Wind Farm in Mono, Ontario, about 30km from Caledon. More than 50 riders from the Americas and Caribbean will jump a new CCI2* course designed by Australia’s Wayne Copping, an FEI Level 3*/4* Course Designer.

The newly designed course will be between 4.4 and 5.5 km in length with 30 to 35 jumping efforts, with the Government of Canada providing funding to assist with its creation.

Will O’Wind Farm has been operated by Ann and Geoff Morgan since 1979. It was initially established as a breeding, training and boarding facility, and was first used for dressage and jumper schooling shows. The first horse trials were held at the farm in 2001.

• There are four ways to win tickets to the final, on July 23:

Download the EquineCAN! App Correctly answer the #TicketToRide Question of the Week featured in this issue and submit your answer using the contest form Purchase exclusive CET #RideToToronto gear on our NEW Equine Canada E-Store by visiting www.equinecanada.ca/store Join Equine Canada at an event this month. Find more details and a list of events at www.equinecanada.ca/toronto2015

The deadline for all #TicketToRide contest entries is June 30, 2015.

• To redeem a free t-shirt, ticket-holders have to send a picture of themselves and their PanAm Equestrian tickets to Equine Canada at contests@equinecanada.ca by June 30.