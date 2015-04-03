Mega pay-day for Paint horses at world champs

Paint horses have a lot to compete for at their World Championships later this year, with nearly $80,000 added to reining, cutting and working cow horse classes by the American Paint Horse Association.

The show, from November 4 to 14 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, is also offering $50,000 in Farnam Pleasure Stakes payouts and more than $500,000 in additional cash and prizes.

It will be the largest single gathering of Paint Horses, who will compete in more than 275 classes during the 10-day show. The additional $77,000 in added money represents an investment by the association to help magnetize reining, cutting and cow horse exhibitors to the show, segments of the industry that represent areas of potential growth for APHA.

“We want to do for the cattle and reining events what our Farnam stakes program has done for young pleasure horses and our Breeders’ Futurity program has accomplished for the halter industry,” APHA Executive Director Billy Smith said.

Reining is the big winner, with $40,000 being added over four classes, while three working cow horse classes reap $18,000. Cutting benefits to the tune of $14,000 for four classes, and there is an extra $5000 for four National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) classes.

The classes are open to regular Registry Paints only; but the NCHA-approved classes are all age, all breed classes that take place in conjunction with the APHA World Show.

2015 APHA World Championship Show