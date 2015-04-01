My Little Jet-setter: Horses hit Miami for oceanside jumping

The only thing missing was the waiter service with the champagne for the horses flying in to Miami for this week’s Longines Global Champions Tour showjumping competition.

Dozens of equine athletes have jetted in to Miami Beach in fine style by Emirates Airline and looked after by the tour’s long-standing shipping agent, Peden Bloodstock. About 220 horses will be competing at the spectacular 10th anniversary season launch event and many have flown over from Europe to take part at this landmark venue in one of the most highly anticipated events of the season.

When these valuable equine stars take to the skies, it’s a Business Class flying experience. “It’s all about making the process as smooth as possible for the horses,” says Martin Atock, Managing Director of Peden Bloodstock.

“If you’re flying economy with a budget airline and you face queues, poor service and restrictive seating on the plane, you get stressed, tired and you take longer to recover when you arrive at your destination. It’s the same when flying horses.”

To ensure the horses are happy and comfortable they fly Business Class throughout. They share a spacious, partitioned air stable with another horse, they are processed and loaded efficiently and monitored throughout the flight by professional air grooms and the onboard vet. The cargo bay is kept at a well-ventilated 17°C, so the horses don’t get too hot, and they are given access to continual hay and regular water, as these conditions have shown to keep stress minimal and shorten recovery time.

Diet is important, too, and LGCT Miami’s official feed supplier Connolly’s Red Mills has landed eight tonnes of horse feed for the event. Connolly’s will also be represented by three of its ambassadors, Ireland’s Denis Lynch, double LGCT Champion Edwina-Tops Alexander and world number one Britain’s Scott Brash, whose string of horses have had a tailored nutritional plan designed for them by Red Mills nutritionists.

Opposite Miami Beach’s Collins Park, 220 horses, 10 tonnes of hay, 1900 bales of wood shavings, and 1000 tonnes of competition arena surface are ready and waiting for competition to start. There will also be seating for 1400 spectators and VIP hospitality for around 500 guests per day.

With the ocean just metres away, some of the very best horses and riders in the world will compete for for $879,000 in prizes across five 5* classes, including the world-renowned Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix and the prestigious American Invitational.

Competition gets under way on Thursday.

The event will be broadcast live on globalchampionstour.com via GCT TV. The Longines GCT Grand Prix will also be shown on Eurosport and beIN Sports, with NBC Sports Network showing highlights from the American Invitational.