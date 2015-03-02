Jessica makes it a double in Sweden’s World Cup leg

For the second year running Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Unee BB won the World Cup qualifier in Gothenburg, Sweden, scoring 81.650 on Saturday to pin Isabell Werth and El Santo into the runner-up spot.

At the 2014 Reem Acra FEI World Cup Western European League, the pair scored 81.350 to head off the host nation’s Patrik Kittel and Toy Story. But in Saturday’s second-last leg of the 2014/2015 series, Kittel had to settle for fourth behind The Netherlands’ Edward Gal and Glock’s Voice.

Her score of 81.650 was not von Bredow-Werndl’s personal best this season, but she was more than happy with it. Gothenburg’s Scandinavium Arena has never been for the faint-hearted as it is a tight fit to get the dressage arena inside it, and the acoustics create a wall of sound. Many of the riders were much happier with how their horses went on Saturday compared to Friday’s Grand Prix in which von Bredow-Werndl also came out on top.

Following some late withdrawals, a total of 11 horse-and-rider combinations started.

The judges were in complete agreement about the performance of Unee BB, an elegant 14-year-old son of Gribaldi who has enjoyed a superb run of form over the winter months. A win at Kaposvar in Hungary, where they scored a hat-trick in the Grand Prix, Special and Freestyle, kick-started their march, and that was followed by runner-up spot on home ground at Stuttgart and third-place finishes at both Olympia in London (GBR) and in Amsterdam (NED).

The result has further boosted von Bredow-Werndl’s lead on the Western European League leaderboard with just one last leg left to run. She has racked up a total of 74 points, leaving her a full 10 points clear of her nearest rival and fellow-countrywoman Fabienne Lutkemeier while Germany’s Isabell Werth, who was runner-up with El Santo, lies third on the league table.

The trip to Las Vegas in six weeks’ time will be Unee BB’s first flight.

“He’s pretty unusual I suppose,” von Bredow-Werndl said with a laugh, “travelling actually relaxes him! After Amsterdam (in January) he went in the lorry and didn’t get home until 2.30 in the morning, but he was so fresh when we arrived back that I could have ridden him all over again!” she said.

“I’ve never been to Las Vegas, so I’m really excited and I know BB will like it because he’s a real showman!” she said.

The ninth and last qualifying leg of the Western European League will take place at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands on March 14.

Result: 1, Unee BB (Jessica von Bredow-Werndl) GER 81.650; 2, El Santo (Isabell Werth) GER 79.900; 3, Glock’s Voice (Edward Gal) NED 78.100; 4, Toy Story (Patrik Kittel) SWE 77.050; 5, di Lapponia T (Paulinda Friberg) SWE 76.925; 6, Zircoon Spring Flower (Jennie Larsson) SWE 72.600; 7, Fitou L (Lone Bang Larsen) DEN 72.525; 8, Fleetwood (Malin Hamilton) SWE 72.025; 9, Goerklintgaards Fanero (Lena Leschly Aamann) DEN 71.250; 10, Ferdi (Maria van Essen) SWE 71.075; 11, Paridon Magi (Caroline Darcourt) SWE 69.950.

Reem Acra FEI World Cup Dressage 2014/2015 – Standings after round 8 at Gothenburg SWE:

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER – 74 Fabienne Lutkemeier GER – 64 Isabell Werth GER – 62 Danielle Heijkoop NED – 60 Edward Gal NED – 55 Hans Peter Minderhoud NED – 55 Agnete Kirk Thinggaard DEN – 49 Ulla Salzbeger GER – 48 Sonke Rothenberger GER – 47 Adelinde Cornelissen NED – 37 Morgan Barbancon Mestre ESP – 37 Malin Hamilton SWE – 36 Patrik Kittel SWE – 36 Terhi Stegars FIN – 36 Paulinda Friberg SWE – 36

