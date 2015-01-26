NZ breeder brings new attention to foundation appaloosa bloodlines

Foundation appaloosa horses have been in the spotlight in recent weeks, with the release of a film, The True Appaloosa. In the film, New Zealand appaloosa breeder Scott Engstrom travels to Kyrgyzstan to find appaloosa horses.

This article, which was first published on Horsetalk.co.nz on June 20, 1998, was written soon after Scott and her family moved to New Zealand.

Moving out of the rat race and to a remote farm in the Marlborough Sounds is a dream come true for an American family.

Scott Engstrom and her two youngest daughters, Summer and Canada, moved to Keneperu Sound in December from Sandpoint, northern Idaho, near the Canadian border.

Scott checked out all of New Zealand looking for somewhere to settle. “We wanted to be remote – we couldn’t have picked a better spot.

“Moving here is our dream come true. We grin a lot”.

They are not complaining about the winters: they are mild compared to north Idaho.

“We’re trying to make everyone who’s lived here all their lives realise just how spoiled they are. The only thing I’ve noticed is Cook Strait must be millions of miles wide. How come the two islands don’t communicate better?” Scott says.

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, “which is the last place you want to be born and raised”, and had always dreamed of having a horse ranch.

Summer holidays were spent with her grandparents in Idaho, where all the kids had horses. After graduation Scott worked on Capitol Hill in Washington DC for 11 years, as an administrative aide for three different congressmen, and as a court reporter. From there, she moved to Palm Springs, then to Spokane, Washington. The family later moved to Idaho, and when they finally decided to “give up the stressful life”, Scott cut her hours to part-time.

“The first horse we acquired I felt sorry for. She weighed 600lbs, she was a full-grown arab, and you could see every bone on her body. She couldn’t pick up her head she was that bad. I thought she deserved a better life than this.”

Friends thought Scott had lost her mind, but about four months later the mare had shaped up and became the “family horse”.

“We brought the family horse that is worth nothing. Our friends in the States think we have definitely lost our minds. So does our tax attorney.”

Their appaloosa mare has just foaled a few-spot leopard filly by US National champion Sweet Sir Vallant. She has been named War Paint.

The family also brought their two old english sheepdogs – which they have bred for 35 years – their cat Flash, an appaloosa mare, and a stallion, Eagleheart. “We just brought everything. We spent over $100,000 shifting and shipping. So I guess we really wanted to be here, huh?”

Also making the trip was their three-horse slant horse trailer, their Chevy pickup, and a 10m sailboat.

Breeding horses will be their main activity: “This has been a lifelong dream finally realised,” Scott says.

Their property Earina – meaning wild orchid, in honour of the 1000 orchids left by the previous owner – comprises 52ha (129 acres) in 11 bush-lined paddocks. They have so far built two barns. “We’re in paradise,” Scott says. “And I don’t know how we lucked out, but we have a Scottish vet right next door.”

They have also started training their horses using Natural Horsemanship. Scott is amazed at its following in New Zealand, and she says she had not even heard of Pat Parelli in the US. Instructor Steve Chase, of Takaka, has visited the Engstrom’s and worked with Eagleheart.

The tri-coloured leopard colt turned three in July, and carries the bloodlines of the original Nez Perce appaloosa.

The early appaloosas were bred selectively by the Nez Perce indians, but after the capture of Chief Joseph’s tribe by the cavalry most were destroyed. In recent times many breeders have gone towards a stock horse type, which barely resembles the early appaloosas. Many of the horses the Nez Perce did retain were later sold “because they needed the money so badly,” Scott says.

The Engstrom’s have three more mares arriving in October from Oregon, from breeder Milt Decker, “the grandfather of appaloosas”, Scott says. “He has the old, tried-and-true foundation bloodlines. The Nez Perce indian tribe just bought 15 mares from him not so long ago to rebuild their bloodlines. They got to the point where all they had were solid-coloured horses.”

The tribe received government funding to start a breeding programme, in the hope that it would also help their youngsters keep out of trouble.

The bloodlines the Engstrom’s have brought to New Zealand are very different from those in the country now, “and the horses look different, too. They don’t look quarter horsey. A lot of the appaloosas here I swear look like they have clydesdale in them or something. They’re very bulky.”

Scott thinks the appaloosa stud book should be closed and no more cross-breeding allowed. Breedings from thoroughbreds and quarter horses are at present registerable.

“Don’t keep crossbreeding. You’re absolutely destroying what an appaloosa is supposed to be. You need to see the things that don’t show up in the colour.

“How many years have been put into all of this? Why don’t people realise when they start crossbreeding they lose things that they would not have lost had they stayed within the breed.”

The ApHC president Larry Edwards, who had just visited Brazil, told Scott that that country was the only one which had kept the old appaloosa bloodlines.

“We’re being extremely particular about who we’re allowing Eagleheart to breed with and some people are not too happy about that. But you don’t want to put just anything on the ground. You want to promote the breed you want to do it right. I’m trying real hard to make people understand what they want the result to be, and please do not let money enter into it. In the states the money has run away with everything, unfortunately.”

The Engstrom’s will not use transported semen in their programme, and instead of hand serving will pasture-breed only.

They want to keep it natural.

Windancer

Meet Windancer. She was born on April 22, 1998, during a wind storm, at Earina Appaloosa Ranch.

This youngster carries many generations of foundation appaloosa breeding.

Says Scott: “When I saw her at daybreak, she was roaring around and hasn’t stopped since. She runs like the wind with momma chasing behind.

“She loves people. She runs to the fence to greet them and follows you all over the field looking for a pat or a hug!

“She is an absolute delight.”

Windancer’s sire, KK’s Blu Meldoy stands at Decker’s Red Eagle Appaloosas in Oregon, where Windancer was conceived.

She will join the Engstrom’s foundation appaloosa breeding programme.

