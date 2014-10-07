Stylish new FEI clothing line shows solidarity

An exclusive range of FEI Collection clothing celebrating the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final goes on sale at the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona this week.

Created by euro-star Reitmoden GmbH, designers of the FEI Collection, the official merchandise features the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final logo on a range that includes polo-shirts, sweatshirts and soft-shell jackets, along with baseball caps, sports bags, rucksacks, mugs and lapel pins.

The new range, which is the first event-related merchandise jointly developed by the FEI and euro-star for a top FEI event, will be available in the Commercial Village at the Polo Club throughout the Final, from October 9 to 12.

As with all items in the FEI Collection, a percentage of the sales price goes towards the FEI’s global grassroots development programme, FEI Solidarity.

Launched in 2011 and inspired by the Olympic Solidarity model, FEI Solidarity is focused on providing opportunities for the next generation of athletes, as well as all those working in equestrian communities so that they can establish their own national structures for developing their sport.

“We are really excited by this new range of merchandise created for the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final,” FEI Chief of Business Development & Strategy Lisa Lazarus said, “and expect it to be extremely popular with the thousands of spectators that will be coming to the Polo Club in Barcelona this week.

“It’s a great memento of the Final and buyers will have the added feel-good factor of knowing that they are supporting FEI Solidarity as well as getting a great product.”