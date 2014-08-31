Harry Meade’s Wild Lone collapses after WEG cross-country

British team horse Wild Lone, ridden by Harry Meade to a clear round over the cross-country at the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games, collapsed and died just after completing the course.

The 13-year-old gelding had completed the cross country course clear with 26.4 time penalties to go into 25th place. Meade had just dismounted and shortly afterwards the horse collapsed and died.

It was his sixth four-star event.

As per FEI Veterinary Regulations, a necropsy will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Meade said afterwards that he felt the ground conditions and terrain played no part in what happened to Wild Lone.

“He gave me a wonderful ride and felt extremely comfortable. I’m obviously devastated but I want to say that I thought the course was a very good test and I would be very sad if anybody was to draw any incorrect conclusions that the tough, testing nature of the competition in any way contributed towards what happened,” Meade said.

“He hadn’t missed any work, and was as fit as any horse I’ve had at a four-star and he gave me a wonderful ride.

Statement from Harry Meade

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the organisers and the vets on site who were extremely professional and to know although these things are terrible the horse in no way suffered and it was all extremely quick,” Meade said.

An Irish Sport Horse,Wild Lone was bred in Ireland by Dr PJ Geraghty in Galway, by Doranstowns Hallo and out of Cloverbeg. He was owned by Charlotte Opperman. Wild Lone died at about 4.15pm on Saturday.

Professor Yves Rossier, the Foreign Veterinary Delegate, reported that all other horses finished the course in good condition. “At every FEI event, the maximum consideration is given to the safety and welfare of horses and athletes.”

The below video, filmed at the Burghley Horse Trials, Meade talks about the World Equestrian Games and the loss of Wild Lone.