Australia names eventing team for World Equestrian Games

Australia has named a squad of six riders for the country’s eventing team to the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in France, which start late in August.

Two of the riders – Shane Rose and Sonja Johnson – are based in Australia, with the rest of the squad domiciled in Britain.

A decision on the four team combinations and two individual combinations will be made by selectors following the first horse inspection at the Games.

The six riders and their horses in alphabetical order are:

Chris Burton and TS Jamaimo (owners: TS Jamaimo Syndicate)

Chris represented Australia at the London 2012 Olympic Games and 2010 World Equestrian Games in Kentucky. He is a two time winner of the individual eventing crown at Aachen CHIO.

Burton secured the ride on Thoroughbred gelding TS Jamaimo less than a week before the four-star Adelaide International Horse Trials in November, following the injury to Will Enzinger. It was TS Jamaimo’s first 4* start, and he won on his dressage score.

Sam Griffiths and Paulank Brockagh (owners: Mr and Mrs Posford, Jules Carter)

Earlier this year Sam famously became the sixth Australian to win the Badminton Horse Trials. He represented Australia at the London 2012 Olympic Games and 2010 World Equestrian Games in Kentucky.

Paulank Brockagh came home at the front of the Badminton field in May after a gruelling event in which only 35 of the 83 starters completed. She is only the third mare to win the prestigious four-star event.

Sonja Johnson and Parkiarrup Illicit Liaison (owner: Nikki Harwood)

Sonja was part of Australia’s successful three day event team which won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. She was also part of Australia’s three day event team which won bronze at the 2006 Aachen World Equestrian Games.

The combination finished fourth at the Sydney International Horse Trials in April. Liaison is a former racehorse.

Bill Levett and Shannondale Titan (owners: Clare, Anne and Mike Prentice)

Bill was named as a reserve for the London 2012 three day event team but withdrew after an injury to his horse. The 2014 Championships will be Bill’s first World Equestrian Games.

Titan won the Saumur CCI3* last year. A 17.2hh irish bred by Limerick, Titan is 11 and by the holsteiner Limmerick.

Shane Rose and CP Qualified (owner: Elizabeth Wischer)

Shane won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games as part of Australia’s three day event team. He is a two time World Equestrian Games representative (1998, 2006).

CP Qualified, a 10-year-old bred in Germany and by Quite Capitol, won the CCI3* Sydney International Horse Trials in April.

Paul Tapner and Kilronan (owners: Fred and Penny Barker)

Paul won the Badminton Horse Trials in 2010 and went on to represent Australia at the World Equestrian Games in Kentucky. Kilronan, an Irish Sport Horse, finished fourth at this year’s Badminton.

Three team reserves will be chosen from the below WEG Nominated Entries, before July 23.

Craig Barrett & Sandhills Brillaire (owners: Keith and Juliet Osborne)

Nat Blundell & Algebra (owners: John Glenn and Julia McLean)

Chris Burton & Graf Liberty (owners: Graf Liberty Syndicate)

Andrew Hoy & Rutherglen (owner: Andrew Hoy)

Bill Levett & Improvise (owners: Ali Butler, Elisabeth Murdoch and Jenny Levett)

Kevin McNab & Clifton Pinot (owner: Frances Stead)

Stuart Tinney & Pluto Mio (owners: Elizabeth and John Pittard)