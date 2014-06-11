Omaha, Nebraska wins 2017 World Cup jumping and dressage finals

Several cities new to hosting top-level horse sport events have been allocated hosting rights of major championships by the FEI Bureau at its meeting yesterday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

FEI Secretary General Ingmar De Vos said there were “some really fantastic bids” for major events.

“The FEI always welcomes new venues for its Championships and Finals and it’s good to see some different cities included in today’s allocations.”

Omaha in the state of Nebraska (USA) will host the joint Longines FEI World Cup Jumping and FEI World Cup Dressage Finals in 2017, holding off strong challenges from Hong Kong (Jumping) and ‘s-Hertogenbosch (Dressage). The joint Finals will run from 27 March to 2 April 2017.

“It’s very exciting that Omaha, which has the full support of the local community and government, will be hosting both the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping and FEI World Cup Dressage Finals in 2017,” De Vos said.

Dates for the 2015 FEI Sports Forum and General Assembly have also been decided. The Sports Forum, in Lausanne, Switzerland, will take place on April 27 and 28, and the General Assembly on November 9 and 10. The FEI Bureau has opened the bidding process for the 2015 and 2016 General Assemblies.

Host city allocations also include the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final for 2015, the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping and FEI World Cup Dressage Finals in 2017, and European championships from 2015-17.

Barcelona (ESP) has been allocated the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final 2015 for the third successive year. The Spanish city hosted the first Furusiyya Final in 2013 and will be staging the Final again in October this year.

“We are also thrilled to have Barcelona hosting the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final for the third year in a row. It’s become the home of the Furusiyya Final and we know the Organising Committee will do a fabulous job,” De Vos said.

The Swedish city of Gothenburg won its joint-bid to host the FEI European Jumping, Dressage & Para-Equestrian Dressage, and Driving Championships in 2017 (22-27 August). Rotterdam (NED) was the other bidder for the European Jumping Championships 2017.

The other big winner in the allocation process was Strzegom (POL), which won out over Fontainebleau (FRA) in the bid to host the 2017 FEI European Eventing Championships. This is the first time that Strzegom has hosted the senior championships.

The allocations come on the back of Tuesday’s announcement that the FEI flagship event, the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2018, will take place in Canada.

Full list of events allocated by the FEI Bureau:

2015:

Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup™ Jumping Final

Barcelona (ESP), September-October TBC

FEI European Jumping Championship for Young Riders, Juniors & Children

Wiener Neustadt (AUT), date TBC

FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Horses

Valeggio Sul Mincio (ITA), 26-27 September

FEI Pan-American Endurance Championship

Millbrook (CAN), Week of 6 July

FEI European Reining Championship for Young Riders & Juniors

Givrins (SUI), 4-5 July

FEI World Vaulting Championship for Juniors

Ermelo (NED), beginning August

FEI European Championships for Ponies (Jumping, Dressage & Eventing)

Malmo (SWE), 5-9 August

2016

FEI European Jumping Championship for Young Riders, Juniors & Children

Rotterdam (NED), 6-10 July

FEI European Jumping Championship for Veterans

Arezzo (ITA), 8-11 September

FEI European Eventing Championship for Young Riders & Juniors

Montelibretti (ITA), 22-25 September

FEI World Driving Championship Four in Hand

Breda (NED), last weekend August or 1st weekend September

FEI World Driving Championship for Singles

Köflach (AUT), 3-7 August

Longines FEI World Endurance Championship – allocation postponed

FEI European Reining Championship for Young Riders & Juniors

Grivins (SUI), 2-3 July

FEI World Vaulting Championship

Le Mans (FRA), 18-21 August

FEI European Vaulting Championship for Juniors

Le Mans (FRA), 18-21 August

FEI North America Jumping Championships for Young Riders & Juniors

(Jumping, Dressage, Eventing, Endurance & Reining)

Parker CO (USA), dates TBC

2017

Longines FEI World Cup Jumping and FEI World Cup™ Dressage Finals

Omaha (USA), 3-10 April

FEI European Championships for Jumping, Dressage, Para- Dressage and Driving

Gothenburg (SWE), 22-27 August

FEI European Eventing Championship

Strzegom (POL), 24-27 August

FEI World Driving Championship for Pairs

Lipica (SLO), 20-24 September

FEI Championships multi-year applications

FEI World Breeding Jumping Championship for Young Horses 2016 to 2020

Lanaken (BEL), second half of September each year

FEI World Breeding Dressage Championship for Young Horses 2016 to 2018

Ermelo (NED), 11-14 August 2016 and August 2017 & 2018

FEI World Breeding Eventing Championship for Young Horses 2016 and 2017

Le Lion D’Angers (FRA), third week in October