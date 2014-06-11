Omaha, Nebraska wins 2017 World Cup jumping and dressage finals
Several cities new to hosting top-level horse sport events have been allocated hosting rights of major championships by the FEI Bureau at its meeting yesterday in Lausanne, Switzerland.
FEI Secretary General Ingmar De Vos said there were “some really fantastic bids” for major events.
“The FEI always welcomes new venues for its Championships and Finals and it’s good to see some different cities included in today’s allocations.”
Omaha in the state of Nebraska (USA) will host the joint Longines FEI World Cup Jumping and FEI World Cup Dressage Finals in 2017, holding off strong challenges from Hong Kong (Jumping) and ‘s-Hertogenbosch (Dressage). The joint Finals will run from 27 March to 2 April 2017.
“It’s very exciting that Omaha, which has the full support of the local community and government, will be hosting both the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping and FEI World Cup Dressage Finals in 2017,” De Vos said.
Dates for the 2015 FEI Sports Forum and General Assembly have also been decided. The Sports Forum, in Lausanne, Switzerland, will take place on April 27 and 28, and the General Assembly on November 9 and 10. The FEI Bureau has opened the bidding process for the 2015 and 2016 General Assemblies.
Host city allocations also include the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final for 2015, the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping and FEI World Cup Dressage Finals in 2017, and European championships from 2015-17.
Barcelona (ESP) has been allocated the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final 2015 for the third successive year. The Spanish city hosted the first Furusiyya Final in 2013 and will be staging the Final again in October this year.
“We are also thrilled to have Barcelona hosting the Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final for the third year in a row. It’s become the home of the Furusiyya Final and we know the Organising Committee will do a fabulous job,” De Vos said.
The Swedish city of Gothenburg won its joint-bid to host the FEI European Jumping, Dressage & Para-Equestrian Dressage, and Driving Championships in 2017 (22-27 August). Rotterdam (NED) was the other bidder for the European Jumping Championships 2017.
The other big winner in the allocation process was Strzegom (POL), which won out over Fontainebleau (FRA) in the bid to host the 2017 FEI European Eventing Championships. This is the first time that Strzegom has hosted the senior championships.
The allocations come on the back of Tuesday’s announcement that the FEI flagship event, the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2018, will take place in Canada.
Full list of events allocated by the FEI Bureau:
2015:
Furusiyya FEI Nations Cup™ Jumping Final
Barcelona (ESP), September-October TBC
FEI European Jumping Championship for Young Riders, Juniors & Children
Wiener Neustadt (AUT), date TBC
FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Horses
Valeggio Sul Mincio (ITA), 26-27 September
FEI Pan-American Endurance Championship
Millbrook (CAN), Week of 6 July
FEI European Reining Championship for Young Riders & Juniors
Givrins (SUI), 4-5 July
FEI World Vaulting Championship for Juniors
Ermelo (NED), beginning August
FEI European Championships for Ponies (Jumping, Dressage & Eventing)
Malmo (SWE), 5-9 August
2016
FEI European Jumping Championship for Young Riders, Juniors & Children
Rotterdam (NED), 6-10 July
FEI European Jumping Championship for Veterans
Arezzo (ITA), 8-11 September
FEI European Eventing Championship for Young Riders & Juniors
Montelibretti (ITA), 22-25 September
FEI World Driving Championship Four in Hand
Breda (NED), last weekend August or 1st weekend September
FEI World Driving Championship for Singles
Köflach (AUT), 3-7 August
Longines FEI World Endurance Championship – allocation postponed
FEI European Reining Championship for Young Riders & Juniors
Grivins (SUI), 2-3 July
FEI World Vaulting Championship
Le Mans (FRA), 18-21 August
FEI European Vaulting Championship for Juniors
Le Mans (FRA), 18-21 August
FEI North America Jumping Championships for Young Riders & Juniors
(Jumping, Dressage, Eventing, Endurance & Reining)
Parker CO (USA), dates TBC
2017
Longines FEI World Cup Jumping and FEI World Cup™ Dressage Finals
Omaha (USA), 3-10 April
FEI European Championships for Jumping, Dressage, Para- Dressage and Driving
Gothenburg (SWE), 22-27 August
FEI European Eventing Championship
Strzegom (POL), 24-27 August
FEI World Driving Championship for Pairs
Lipica (SLO), 20-24 September
FEI Championships multi-year applications
FEI World Breeding Jumping Championship for Young Horses 2016 to 2020
Lanaken (BEL), second half of September each year
FEI World Breeding Dressage Championship for Young Horses 2016 to 2018
Ermelo (NED), 11-14 August 2016 and August 2017 & 2018
FEI World Breeding Eventing Championship for Young Horses 2016 and 2017
Le Lion D’Angers (FRA), third week in October