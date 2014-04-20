Dutch team wins pony Nations Cup at French show

The Netherlands have won the closely fought Nations Cup at the 2014 Bonneau International Pony show in France.

The Dutch side finished without penalty, relegating the home side to second place, with Ireland in bronze medal position.

The Dutch team comprised Laurie Touw Berkzicht riding Berkzicht Rob, Elise Van Den Mheen and Silver Dream, her brother Rowen Van Der Mheen riding Ensilla, and Babette Kuijpers with Cosmo’s Van Orchid.

The French team of Ninon Castex and Quabar des Monceaux , Victoria Tachet on Rexter gold, Nina Mallevaey and Rominet Bruz, and Camille Conde Ferreira with Pumpkin Pondi ended with five penalty points, ahead of Ireland’s 12. The Irish team comprised Michael Pender and Doon Laddie, Sean Monaghan with Attyrory Rebel, Hannah O’Shea and More Clover, and Jessica Kuehnle with Gold Digger Douglas.

There were eight teams taking part.

Earlier Michael Pender and Dress to Thrill won the CSIOP 1m25 class, with Sean Monaghan and Deal or No Deal in second, while Cormac Foley and Beech Hall took third in the CSIP 1m20 competition.

Roisin Fagan and Lynncot Fancy Pants took victory in the Six Year-Old Grand Prix, with Sean Phelan and Boom Shakalaka in third. Cormac Foley and Another Destiny also took a third in the CSIP 1m25 class.