Dutch team member Babette Kuijpers with Cosmo's Van Orchid.
News 

Dutch team wins pony Nations Cup at French show

Horsetalk.co.nz 880 Views 0 Comments
Dutch team member Babette Kuijpers with Cosmo's Van Orchid.
Dutch team member Babette Kuijpers with Cosmo’s Van Orchid. © PSV Jean Morel

The Netherlands have won the closely fought Nations Cup at the 2014 Bonneau International Pony show in France.

The Dutch side finished without penalty, relegating the home side to second place, with Ireland in bronze medal position.

Ireland's Michael Pender and Dress to Thrill.
Ireland’s Michael Pender and Dress to Thrill. © PSV Jean Morel

The Dutch team comprised Laurie Touw Berkzicht riding Berkzicht Rob, Elise Van Den Mheen and Silver Dream, her brother Rowen Van Der Mheen riding Ensilla, and Babette Kuijpers with Cosmo’s Van Orchid.

The French team of Ninon Castex and Quabar des Monceaux , Victoria Tachet on Rexter gold, Nina Mallevaey and Rominet Bruz, and Camille Conde Ferreira with Pumpkin Pondi ended with five penalty points, ahead of Ireland’s 12. The Irish team comprised Michael Pender and Doon Laddie, Sean Monaghan with Attyrory Rebel, Hannah O’Shea and More Clover, and Jessica Kuehnle with Gold Digger Douglas.

There were eight teams taking part.

Earlier Michael Pender and Dress to Thrill won the CSIOP 1m25 class, with Sean Monaghan and Deal or No Deal in second, while Cormac Foley and Beech Hall took third in the CSIP 1m20 competition.

Roisin Fagan and Lynncot Fancy Pants took victory in the Six Year-Old Grand Prix, with Sean Phelan and Boom Shakalaka in third. Cormac Foley and Another Destiny also took a third in the CSIP 1m25 class.

The Dutch team celebrate on the podium at Bonneau.
The Dutch team celebrate on the podium at Bonneau. © PSV Jean Morel

 

You May Also Like

Appeals court grants temporary order preventing US horse slaughter

Horsetalk.co.nz 3

World Cup wrap: Dutch driver denies Aussie seventh title

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Saved: Demand outstrips supply ahead of NZ wild horse muster

Horsetalk.co.nz 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Send this to a friend