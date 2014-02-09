Southerner claims Young Rider class at NZ Champs

Invercargill teen Nicole White has ticked off one of her season’s goals in taking out the Young Rider class at the New Zealand National Jumping and Showhunter Championships in Christchurch on Saturday.

Aboard the 15-year-old Cricklewood Ace, White fended off seven other combinations to take top honours over the 3* track designed by Australian course builder John Vallance.

Just four combinations jumped clear in the first round – Amanda Wilson on Showtym Viking, White on Cricklewood Ace, Olivia Robertson on Ngahiwi Cisco and Melody Matheson on Cheltenham.

Wilson and Viking were first out in the jump off, having one down in 32.1 seconds. Robertson and Ngahiwi Cisco were out next, jumping clear in a cracking pace to go into the lead in 33.81. But true to form, White and Cricklewood Ace sliced a further four seconds off the time to take the lead. Last to go, Matheson and Cheltenham pushed hard but paid for it with a rail down to finish third.

For the 19-year-old student, winning the title had ticked off the one she wanted. “Winning the Young Rider has just made my weekend, it really doesn’t matter what happens in the One Star Horse Grand Prix, this was the one I wanted,” she says.

Earlier, local Harry Feast took out the KiwiSpan Junior Rider on Double J Butler after beating Emily Hayward-Morgan on Yandoo Lady Gold in the jump-off, while Katie McVean continued her strong run of form at this show, winning the Outpost Seven Year Old with Corimina Obolensky. The Amateur Rider Series was won by Kate Taylor and Next with the only clear round.

The day also marked the second round of the championship classes leading in to the finals today.

Lucy Turner on Tallyho Mystic now lead the NZ Open Pony Championship after things did not go Briar Burnett-Grant’s way. Burnett-Grant had held first and second going into Saturday’s two-round competition, but a fall from Mighty Maximus ruined his chances and a stop with Pioneer Jade saw her drop to second. Ashburton teen Lucinda Askin holds third and fourth, with Totem and Buckle Up respectively.

RESULTS:- Mitavite in association with Telford Young Rider: Nicole White (Invercargill) Cricklewood Ace 1, Olivia Robertson (OHoka) Ngahiwi Cisco 2, Melody Matheson (Hastings) Cheltenham 3, Amanda Wilson (Hikurangi) Showtym Viking 4, Rose Alfeld (Leeston) My Super Nova 5, Lily Toothill (Karaka) Ngahiwi Cracker 6.

KiwiSpan Junior Rider: Harry Feast (Weedons) Double J Butler 1, Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) Yandoo Lady Gold 2, Georgia Massie (Dannevirke) Kiwi Ironheart 3, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Ngahiwi Telephonic 4, Kayla James (Christchuch) Scenario 5, Lily Toothill (Karaka) Phoebe Nimmerdor 6.

Platinum Supplements in association with STH/LG Forge Pro Amateur Rider Series: Kate Taylor (Kurow) Next 1, Zoe Shore (Ashburton) Zara 2, Jacquie Crutchley (Christchurch) Hot Chocolate II 4, Angus Taylor (Ohoka) Oak As 5, Sarah Swarbrick Amberley) Cut Above 6.

Outpost Buildings Seven Year Old: Katie McVean (Mystery Creek) Corimina Obolensky 1, Sally Clark (Dannevirke) Victorias Secret 2, Brad Cunningham (Christchurch) Kiwi Crusher 3, Devon Van Til (Rangiora) Glenmark 4, Olivia Robertson (Ohoka) DHS Ceniki 5, Molly Bennett (Wairoa) Landsman GNZ 6.

June Cresswell Memorial NZ 1.30m Horse Championship (standings after two days of competition): Emma Power (Little River) Longridge Maverick 1, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Double J Cloud 9 2, Amanda Wilson (Hikurangi) Showtym Viking 3, Kate Taylor (Kurow) Next 4, Vicki Wilson (HIkurangi) Henton Evita Xtreme 5, Amanda Roy (Clinton) Rumours NZPH 6.

The Press in association with Country TV NZ Open Pony Championship (standings after two days of competition): Lucy Turner (Broadfields) Tallyho Mystic 1, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Pioneer Jade 2, Lucinda Askin (Ashburton) Totem 3, Lucinda Askin (Ashburton) Buckle Up 4, Molly Buist-Brown (Templeton) Miss Mae West 5, Steffi Whittaker (Halswell) Moonlight Glow 6.

Zilco NZ Ltd NZ 1.20 Horse Championship (standings after two days of competition): Olivia Robertson (Ohoka) Arovet Li 1, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Ngahiwi Telephonic 2, Claire Wilson (Waipukurau) Fredrika RE 3, Olivia Robertson (Ohoka) DHS Ceniki 4, Kayla James (Christchurch) Scenario 5, Sally Spicer (Springston) Weiti Eros 6.