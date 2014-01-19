News 

Free degree-level online course in equine nutrition offered

Horsetalk.co.nz 1967 Views 9 Comments

study-royal-dickA free degree-level course in equine nutrition that attracted 24,000 online learners when it was launched by the University of Edinburgh last northern summer is to be repeated from late this month.

The course, organised by the University’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, will begin its second five-week run on January 27. Course information says it requires 3-4 hours of work a week.

Participants from across the globe took part in the course first time round. Topics covered include anatomy and physiology of the equine digestive tract and equine nutrient sources.

It includes modules on dietary management for different kinds of horses and ponies, particularly those with nutrition-related disorders.

There are also lecture videos and quizzes to work though each week and an opportunity for participants to share their thoughts and ideas with others on the course.

Assessment will take place at the end of the course with a series of multiple choice questions.

“We were delighted with the response to the first course and hope that many more people will sign up this time round,” course spokeswoman Dr Jo-Anne Murray said.

“If anyone wants to take part, all they need is internet access and a keen interest in equine nutrition.”

The equine nutrition course was one of six free courses for online students to be launched by the University of Edinburgh, with it first running a year ago.

The course is known as a MOOC – a Massive Open Online Course.

It is being delivered via the Coursera partnership – a network of leading international universities which offer short undergraduate-level online courses for free.

The course is designed for self-directed study with minimal tutor input, and as such emphasis is placed on peer discussions of the topics presented in each section of the course.

However, tutors will endeavour to answer the main queries relating to the understanding of the lecture materials and to provide a summary of the key questions raised in each of the weekly topics and clarification of any misunderstandings.

A second online course, covering animal behaviour and welfare, will be run for the first time in July.

Equine nutrition course syllabus

Week 1: Anatomy and physiology of the equine gastrointestinal tract
The expectation is that the course participants will come from varied backgrounds in relation to their previous experience of gastrointestinal tract anatomy and physiology. Consequently, this course begins with consideration of digestive anatomy and physiology in equids and will consider nutrient digestion in the various segments of the equine gastrointestinal tract.

Week 2: Feed composition
The learning materials during this period will focus on the composition of feedstuffs for horses and the factors that affect the composition of feedstuffs. There will also be information on how feedstuffs are evaluated. Discussion should focus on how the composition of feedstuffs affects their digestibility.

Week 3: Equine nutrient sources
This part of the course will consider various nutrient sources for equids. Various feedstuffs that are used in equine diets will be discussed, with emphasis placed on the health and welfare issues surrounding the inclusion of these in equine diets.

Week 4: Equine dietary management
This week of the course will explore the dietary management of equids. Discussions should focus around considering how modern feeding practices do not always consider the anatomy and physiology of the equine digestive tract.

Week 5: Equine clinical nutrition
This part of the course will focus on feeding strategies for the management and prevention of some nutrition-related diseases/disorders in equids; for example, obesity, laminitis, older horses with dental issues etc. Discussions should focus on the dietary management of individuals affected with nutrition-related problems.

More information, and to sign up, go here

You May Also Like

Five-year project to examine equine-assisted therapy

Horsetalk.co.nz 1

Stuart Tinney takes over Melbourne Horse Trials lead

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Provocative reform proposals have got federations thinking, says FEI president

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

9 thoughts on “Free degree-level online course in equine nutrition offered

  • Michele Kurylo
    May 10, 2014 at 10:55 am
    Permalink

    Hello there, I live in New Zealand and would be interested in this free course you are offering. Thank you and kind regards, Michele.

    Reply
  • alex
    July 30, 2014 at 12:08 pm
    Permalink

    Hi there,
    I too am from NZ and am very keen on some more information on this free course you are offering. Thanks and regards, Alex.

    Reply
  • Lindsay Averill
    July 31, 2014 at 2:10 pm
    Permalink

    I am from NZ and am really keen to find out about this course.
    thanks
    Lindsay

    Reply
  • Chanel
    September 10, 2014 at 7:35 pm
    Permalink

    I am located in New Zealand and I am very interested in your provided free equine course

    Reply
  • Hayley Langford
    November 11, 2014 at 8:05 pm
    Permalink

    I am in NZ & very interested in doing this course.

    Reply
  • lahluna
    July 10, 2016 at 11:15 pm
    Permalink

    Hi there, Can I start this course now???
    I cannot find a link on this page…
    Cheers

    Reply
    • Anita
      August 20, 2016 at 12:56 am
      Permalink

      Hi Lahluna, this course was offered by Coursera.org 2 years ago. I don’t find it there now, but perhaps you can check with Coursera from time to time in case they start it again.

      Reply
  • Irene
    October 16, 2016 at 2:13 pm
    Permalink

    Hi I am from the states and am very interested in learning more about the free coarse on nutrition. could you please send me more information.
    thx Irene

    Reply
  • lahluna
    January 9, 2017 at 10:31 pm
    Permalink

    I there is this course available again for 2017??? Would love to take it.. Cheers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Send this to friend