Rubber Duck beats My Little Pony into Toy Hall of Fame

The famous Rubber Duck has beaten My Little Pony to a spot in the National Toy Hall of Fame for 2013.

But there’s still a little equine flavor to this year’s selection, as chess, resplendent with its knight, has also been inducted.

Rubber Duck and chess beat out 10 other finalists including Bubbles, the board game Clue, Fisher-Price Little People, little green Army men, the Magic 8 Ball, Nerf toys, the Pac-Man video game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the scooter.

The toys were enshrined among other famous playthings on Thursday morning at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York, where the 15-year-old hall is located. They will join last year’s winners: dominoes and “Star Wars” action figures.

An equine is already in the hall of fame: the rocking horse was chosen in 2004, along with Scrabble and GI Joe.

A museum committee of curators, educators and historians choose the finalists based on their longevity, innovation, and other attributes.

Rubber ducks have been recognized as the quintessential bathtub toy since 1970 when Ernie, the cheerful orange Muppet on Sesame Street, first sang the catchy ditty “Rubber Duckie” to his best bath buddy. The song rose to number 16 on Billboard’s chart of hit tunes. “Rubber Duckie, you’re the one,” indeed!

Chess is one of the world’s oldest games. Its roots lie in an ancient Indian war game called chaturanga, in which pawns represent different types of fighting men that spread through Asia and eventually migrated to Europe. In 625, an Indian literary reference to chaturanga stated that “only from the astapada (gaming board) can one learn how to draw up a chaturanga (army).” The version of chess we play today is almost identical to the game as it was played in England during the Renaissance.

Other toys or games already in the Hall of Fame include marbles, the bicycle, Mr Potato Head, Silly Putty, the Easy-Bake Oven, and Nintendo’s Game Boy.