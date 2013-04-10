International award for equine welfare volunteer

A British volunteer working for the Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust has been recognised for her efforts at a prestigious award ceremony.

Jen White, a 24 year old graduate from Surrey, was awarded the prize of ‘Ceva International Volunteer of the Year 2013’ at the award ceremony held by Ceva Animal Health in Birmingham on April 4.

White has been volunteering for the Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust (GHDT) for over a year in her capacity as Manager of Operations at their headquarters in The Gambia.

The Ceva Animal Welfare Awards “were created to formally recognise veterinary professionals and individuals who work tirelessly to improve animal welfare. These hard working people have gone the extra mile to improve animal welfare, and educate people to ensure the standards continue to improve.”

White has worked to improve the welfare of horses, donkeys and various other animals which she encounters in her daily duties. White and her staff are often to be found at regular animal health clinics in the surrounding area of their base in The Gambia, and she also co-ordinates regular educational programmes, helping farmers, children and communities to understand and care for the donkeys that are so vital to their own livelihoods.

White says of her work in The Gambia: “I am absolutely delighted to have won this award. I am so passionate about the work that GHDT does, and it is a real honour for me to be recognised for my role in the charity.”

Heather Armstrong, Director of GHDT, says of the award: “I am very proud that a GHDT volunteer has won such a prestigious award for the work they do for us. I give my very sincere thanks to Jen for the hard work and dedication that she puts into the job, especially as she does it in a voluntary capacity. We are incredibly lucky to have her at GHDT.”

The Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust is currently raising funds to open a second centre for equine welfare in The Gambia, to help thousands more animals and their owners who are in need.

The Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust was established in 2002 by Armstrong and her sister, the late Stella Brewer Marsden. A healthy working equine can increase a family’s income by 500%, so through improving equine welfare it is possible to improve the lives of their owners. The Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust works in a holistic and sustainable way through a variety of community development and educational programmes. These programmes include training of equine professionals as well as school and farmer education programmes and a twice weekly ‘Donkey Club’ that local children can attend with their donkeys.

The Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust is a Registered UK Charity (Charity No. 1096814).

www.gambiahorseanddonkey.org.uk

www.facebook.com/gambiahorseanddonkey