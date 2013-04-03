Aust judge named to Dressage Supervisory Panel

Australian 5* dressage judge Mary Seefried has been appointed a member of the FEI Dressage Judges Supervisory Panel, taking effect from July 1.

It is the first time that an Australian has been appointed to the panel since it was created in 2011.

The role of the panel is to ensure consistency and accuracy of judging as well as to provide an additional level of monitoring at major FEI Dressage events.

Although the Judges Supervisory Panel does not judge the competition, it is authorised to change marks when a technical mistake in judging has been made. It also monitors the performances of all FEI Dressage judges. The panel consists of six members, but only three attend the mandatory events.

To ensure that experience and knowledge can be transferred, the time limit for serving on the panel is two teo-year terms, with a minimum of two years. While a member of this panel Seefried will continue to fulfil her duties as Chairperson of the Australian Dressage Committee and also to judge at FEI sanctioned events and national competitions, but not at Championships.

The appointment was announced as a group of nine dressage and para-dressage judges from eight countries were promoted to five-star status, the highest rank in the sport.

The promotions, which come into effect on July 1, will allow the judges to officiate at major FEI Dressage and Para-Dressage events, such as FEI World Cup Dressage Finals, FEI Championships at Grand Prix level, FEI World Equestrian Games, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The new judges, from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the USA, bring the number of 5* Dressage judges to 34, and 17 for Para-Dressage.

“I would like to congratulate all the judges on their promotion and wish the best of luck to Mary in her new role on the Judges Supervisory Panel,” FEI Dressage and Para-Dressage Director Trond Asmyr said.

“Our sport is growing and these appointments reflect its global development and appeal.”

The new 5* judges are

Dressage:

Susanne Baarup (DEN)

Liselotte Fore (USA)

Annette Fransen Iacobaeus (SWE)

Thomas Lang (AUT)

Eddy de Wollf Westerrode (NED)

Para-Dressage:

Eva Bachinger (AUT)

Alison King (HKG)

Sarah Leitch (GBR)

Marco Orsini (GER)