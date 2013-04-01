News 

Orren Mixer’s work featured at QH Hall of Fame

The work of famed equine artist Orren Mixer is on show at the The American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum until July 27.

Orren Mixer
The show, Orren Mixer: Artist of the American Quarter Horse, is a tribute to the late artist, renowned for his paintings of several equine breed associations and livestock.

Mixer died in 2008 at the age of 87.

In 1968, the AQHA commissioned Mixer to paint “the ideal American Quarter Horse,” and six other breed associations followed suit. He depicted the ideal Pinto, Paint, Palomino, Appaloosa, Buckskin and Pony.

Mixer’s celebrity as a well-known western artist started during the 1950s and 1960s. Livestock, particularly horses, became his specialty, and his work graced the covers of Western Horseman, Quarter Horse Journal, Cattleman and Oklahoma Today.

The exhibit is a collection of personal artifacts from the Hall of Fame archive as well as the Mixer family, AQHA and private collections. The selection in this exhibit demonstrates Mixer’s talent and captures his passion for the animals he so loved to illustrate on canvas.

The stories behind each picture are also told.

Visitors to the museum can learn more about his technique from clips of archived videotaped interviews.

The Hall of Fame has an online exhibit consisting of artwork on display, interviews with Mixer and prints for purchase.

The Palomino Stallion, a 1991 work by Orren Mixer.
