Mexico loses 2015 World Cup finals

The Mexican town of Guadalajara has been stripped of its hosting rights for the 2015 World Cup Jumping and Dressage Finals by the FEI.

The FEI Bureau said organisers had been unable to meet in full the requirements imposed when the finals were allocated last June.

“The FEI truly appreciates the efforts that the Guadalajara organisers put in to try and meet all the requirements,” FEI Secretary General Ingmar De Vos said, “but as they were unable to fulfil them within the agreed timeline, the FEI Bureau was left with no choice but to withdraw the Finals. In spite of this set-back, we hope that the Mexican Federation will consider hosting a major FEI event in the future, as we are very keen to see a world class equestrian event organised in the region.”

No specifics were released on the reasons for the FEI’s decision. Guadalajara was host to the 2011 Pan American Games.

The only other city in the running to host the 2015 finals was previous host Las Vegas, but the FEI said hosting rights would not automatically be transferred.

The FEI has contacted the Las Vegas organisers to see if they are still interested in staging the double final in 2015 and, if they confirm their continued interest, allocation of the finals will be dependent on the organisers fulfilling all the requirements.

The ultimate decision on allocation of the finals will be made by the FEI Bureau.