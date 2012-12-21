$300,000 in grants for US equine projects

The USA Equestrian Trust has rounded off a year of giving with $95,000 in grants to help fund four more equine projects as part of a historic year for the foundation.

The awards come on top of nearly $240,000 awarded in May to 11 equine non-profits.

The Trust’s volunteer leadership approved an expansion of the program earlier this year, offering a second grant application period for the first time in the foundation’s history. The organization saw even greater need from interested non-profits as the number of applications received in 2012 more than doubled compared to the year before. The Trust’s volunteer leadership responded by granting more than it ever has before.

“In this time of continued economic instability, the board of USA Equestrian Trust dedicated itself to helping, as best we can, the many worthy equine non-profits in need of assistance,” said USA Equestrian Trust President Alan F. Balch.

Since the inception of the Trust’s grants program, the organization has awarded more than $1.25 million in grants to equine non-profits.

The four projects funded as part of the grants period ending in October were:

$32,500 to USA Reining, Inc., to assist in start-up expenses for the newly recognized FEI sport affiliate. The organization seeks to support the sport at the grassroots level and grow its presence nationally.

to USA Reining, Inc., to assist in start-up expenses for the newly recognized FEI sport affiliate. The organization seeks to support the sport at the grassroots level and grow its presence nationally. $30,000 to the Arabian Horse Association to completely revamp its website to help the organization market and promote the breed.

to the Arabian Horse Association to completely revamp its website to help the organization market and promote the breed. $20,000 to the Virginia Horse Center Foundation to assist in replacing the ageing lighting system in the organization’s Anderson Coliseum, which hosts equestrian events of all disciplines. The upgrade will provide a safer facility for the 500,000 competitors who compete there annually.

to the Virginia Horse Center Foundation to assist in replacing the ageing lighting system in the organization’s Anderson Coliseum, which hosts equestrian events of all disciplines. The upgrade will provide a safer facility for the 500,000 competitors who compete there annually. $12,500 to establish a need-based travel grants program for riders in California and Nevada seeking training as part of the United States Hunter Jumper Association’s Emerging Athletes Program.

USA Equestrian Trust is a New York Not-for-Profit Corporation whose mission is to assist in preserving and/or enhancing the quality of equestrian sport in the United States of America.

Its objects and purposes are exclusively charitable, educational, and dedicated to the fostering of equestrian sports. The Trust is a private foundation pursuant to the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, and a Sustaining Affiliate of United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), the National Governing Body for equestrian sport in the United States.