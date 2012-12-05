New boss for Aust Horse Council

Pony Club Australia president Greg Bailey has been named president of the Australian Horse Industry Council.

Bailey, of South Australia, will be AHIC president for a 12 month-term

Outgoing president Dr Roger Lavelle remains on the AHIC board, and is compiling the program for the upcoming Australasian Equine Conference in March next year.

Richard Brett has joined the organisation’s Board of Directors after being elected unopposed at the AGM in November.

Brett has extensive marketing and event planning experience. He replaces retiring director Mark Burnell, who withdrew his renomination to concentrate on his equine dental business and his role as president of the Victorian Horse Council.