The uncomfortable question around the Grand National

There is surely a line that needs to be drawn in the turf of the Aintree racecourse, following the deaths of two horses in the 2012 running of the Grand National Steeplechase.

Despite significant safety improvements to the course, the runners Synchronised and According To Pete did not survive their run in the race. Both suffered leg fractures. Just 15 horses in the field of 40 finished the race.

Last year, Dooneys Gate and Ornais died in the race. Nineteen horses among the 40 managed to finish.

Animal Aid has vented its spleen, as one would expect.

Animal welfare charities, such as the British RSPCA and World Horse Welfare, which have had input on how to minimise the race’s risk, have also spoken out, in concerned but measured tones.

There are arguments for and against the race, but I doubt there would be little disagreement over several key elements in all this.

First, no-one can doubt the determination of the British Horseracing Authority, the management of Aintree Racecourse and the major British charities concerned with horse welfare to deal with this death toll.

No-one that I can find disputes the assertion that the death toll from the race is unacceptable.

The agencies and groups that have any kind of say in the race all agree that horse welfare is paramount and that the nature of the race creates risks. A huge amount of effort has gone into minimising them.

What is undeniable is that the race has a major public relations problem. If one Googles the 2012 Grand National, the headlines do not exult in the spectacle of it all, but instead point to the fatalities. The 2011 headlines were no different.

Following the weekend’s race, British SPCA chief executive Gavin Grant said: “In its current format, the risks to horses are not appropriate and we want an urgent examination of the Grand National, including a number of fences, including Becher’s Brook, where horses are continuing to die despite safety improvements.”

There are risks in just about every sport – in fact, just about everything we do – and, as a rule, we do what we can to minimise them.

The line in the turf centres around just what level of risk is unacceptable?

It is, of course, a very unpalatable and uncomfortable question.

What is the number? It is certain that two deaths per Grand National, as we have had in the last two years, is unacceptable. So is it one horse per race? Is it one every two years? One every 10 years? If one argues that no horse deaths are acceptable, then just about every horse discipline on the planet would be under a cloud.

I don’t put much store in arguments that horses love to jump, or that it provides jobs for racehorses that aren’t fast enough on the flat.

Petrolheads love to race cars, but they are allowed to do so only because the regulations and safety measures keep the casualty rate at a level that authorities deem acceptable.

There is, of course, no “magic” fatality rate in motor racing above which the sport would find itself in jeopardy, but, make no mistake, action would be swift if the death or injury rate ever got out of hand.

It seems to me the Grand National is hovering around that point of intervention. The sea of bad publicity is trouble enough, but the race is now under such scrutiny that little short of some form of major re-invention will be necessary to ensure its future.

Even figures close to the racing industry acknowledge the seriousness of the situation.

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght was reported as saying: “Nobody should underestimate it – this is very serious for everyone in the racing industry. A big dark cloud hangs over the Grand National. Its future is in a certain amount of doubt.”

The Sunday Telegraph’s Marcus Armytage, a former winning jockey in the Grand National, said: “Yesterday’s terrible events have plunged the very existence of the Grand National into a peril it has not seen since Aintree was about to be sold for development in the 1970s …

“There will be inquiries and reviews into his death and ‘bad luck’ is an answer which will not satisfy.”

RSPCA equine consultant David Muir suggests a close look is required at the number of starters, the design of the jumps, and the length of the race, saying the risk needs to be reduced.

He was of the view that the ethos of the race needed to be kept, and agreed that fences made too easy could see horses tackling them faster, with the possibility of even more deaths.

“We’re very concerned and we never try to justify the death of a horse. We’ve said it before, the death of a horse is the unacceptable face of horse racing. There is an impetus for change, which started last year and included changes to whip use, and now the impetus has to be taken on board by the British Horseracing Authority and Aintree to look at all the elements.”

So, it appears almost certain that change is coming. The question is, will it be enough, and will it work?