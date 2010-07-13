What’s the contraption on that horse’s head?

The delicious Hickstead is in the news this week, along with his jockey Eric Lamaze. Big E and Big H have been cleaning up at Spruce Meadows, and good on them. Hickstead is, after all, the reigning Olympic champion.



Now, your favourite blogger is indeed a rather worldy equestrienne and has seen it all. At least I thought I had, until now.

What on Earth is that contraption Hickstead is wearing? It looks like a normal snaffle with a (mechanical) hackamore over top. The reins are joined with one of those thingies that the two rings of a pelham are often joined with. I can’t imagine this is what the gauchos intended, but we live an evolving world.

My copy of the Elwyn Hartley Edwards standard volume ‘Saddlery‘ is not at my side so I can’t look it up. I don’t remember reading about it either.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I am not picking – at least not until I have all the information. Felicity can never be accused of being rash!

Hickstead looks happy. This may well be the greatest new invention for the horse since haymaking started. And if Hickers is wearing it then there must be plenty of other horses wanting to follow the latest trends.

In fact, I found another piccie of a horse wearing a similar setup – here’s a larger copy so you can see it properly.

Is a horse wearing this a “snaffle mouth”?

Can anyone tell me what it is and why?