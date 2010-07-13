What’s the contraption on that horse’s head?
The delicious Hickstead is in the news this week, along with his jockey Eric Lamaze. Big E and Big H have been cleaning up at Spruce Meadows, and good on them. Hickstead is, after all, the reigning Olympic champion.
Now, your favourite blogger is indeed a rather worldy equestrienne and has seen it all. At least I thought I had, until now.
What on Earth is that contraption Hickstead is wearing? It looks like a normal snaffle with a (mechanical) hackamore over top. The reins are joined with one of those thingies that the two rings of a pelham are often joined with. I can’t imagine this is what the gauchos intended, but we live an evolving world.
My copy of the Elwyn Hartley Edwards standard volume ‘Saddlery‘ is not at my side so I can’t look it up. I don’t remember reading about it either.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I am not picking – at least not until I have all the information. Felicity can never be accused of being rash!
Hickstead looks happy. This may well be the greatest new invention for the horse since haymaking started. And if Hickers is wearing it then there must be plenty of other horses wanting to follow the latest trends.
In fact, I found another piccie of a horse wearing a similar setup – here’s a larger copy so you can see it properly.
Is a horse wearing this a “snaffle mouth”?
Can anyone tell me what it is and why?
19 thoughts on “What’s the contraption on that horse’s head?”
What it is is evidence of the rider’s inability to communicate with his horse. Is this the same bitting arrangement used by Robert Whitaker on the unfortunate Catswalk? Picture of Whitaker Jnr taking an aptly named prat fall off his horse seems to show same combi bridle – the principle being – can’t stop them with a snaffle add a hackamore and link the two and throw in a martingale for good measure.
And they wonder why horses become head shy ….
Wow! They dragged that kicking and screaming out of the history books, actually. What we have here is of course a hackamore/snaffle combo, and it would have been pretty familiar to a 16th century knight. Similar setups have found their way through Iberian horsemanship to the western United States, although only in the back paddocks, of course, as a training bridle. These days, I would have to agree with those who regard such a contraption as evidence that the “rider” concerned is barely fit to shovel horse eggs.
Looks like an ineffective version of double bridle
It is a commonly used combination, although normally two separate reins would be used. I actually have showjumped in one myself, and although it looks severe its not. (similar to a myler bit in action). It helps the horse flex at the poll correctly so the snaffle bit can be effective and not bump on the teeth at the back of the bars. Helpful in a sensitive mouthed horse which can be a bit keen going to their fences. Would imagine it wouldn’t suit all riders as the finesse required to handle the contact is pretty advanced, this is why I changed to a pelham on my horse after a period, the horse started to focus more on my hands and less on the fence.
Not quite sure what exactly the horse has on, to me it looks like a snaffle hackamore bridle combo connected with roundings. It looks to made to distribute even pressure among the jaw and nose and a fair bit of poll pressure for control, these showjumpers can be a little erratic and hot, eric is an amazing and empathetic rider and hickstead looks happy and it doesnt seem to be causing him discomfort or effecting his ability to perform, so i dont see any issue with the tack.
I would assume Palmeiron and Annie Cass have won many, many Grand Prix, including Aachen, to be this opinionated on Eric Lamaze’s riding? Keep your facts straight. It’s exactly what Palomino said and it has nothing to do with the lack of ability of the rider, but tout le contraire… You need much finesse to ride in that type of bit and know how to use it. Obviously, Mr. Lamaze knows what he is doing because he won an olympic gold medal and Aachen… It is for a sensitive, hot horse that gets over anxious with the jumps and promotes a more constant, even contact with the bit. The hackmore gives nose pressure to even out the contact and straighten the horse. It is by no means “harsh”, it only looks like it. I have shown in this type of “contraption” as many other GP riders have. Look it up. You might learn something…
Not trying to start an argument, but Vivian has said “Obviously, Mr. Lamaze knows what he is doing because he won an Olympic Gold medal and Aachen…”
Okay, so he’s won a pretty medal. But so have a lot of people, and they have no comprehension of the word ‘horsemanship’ whatsoever. I’m not pretending to know it all, but I believe that anyone who needs anything harsher that a snaffle needs to sit and have a little think about their training methods. WHY on earth does anyone need something so violent to ride a horse over fences of any size? I believe that if you need that much equipment to control a horse, you shouldn’t be anywhere near one.
And if Vivian is right, and it only looks “harsh”, why would you need to use it?
If it is for a “sensitive, hot horse that gets anxious over jumps”, once again, look at your training methods. With time, a horse that is hot, or anxious, will be a calm, happy horse, that enjoys its’ work. If it is anxious in the first place, you’re obviously doing something wrong.
Yes, the horse does look happy in the picture, and it may be true that Mr. Lamaze is a good, gentle rider, so why is he riding the horse in a bit like that?
Horses are amazing creatures, who have no obgligation to do anything we tell them to do. Why make their lifes harder by forcing nasty bits and short martingales upon them? I see this all to often, and it’s not right.
Well said, Annie Cass and Palmeiron. I agree entirely with what you’ve put out there.
Ok everyone you are of course English riders I presume..
Maybe not but Speed Lift and Suppleness Is the name of the game here.
Ya might want to look at western style biting and go back through history of hackamores
Check out Martha José’s Million Dollar Bit.
And there are many more that will resemble what this is actually doing and how severe it really is.
Reality is This gives lift and flex.
Will keep a horse from driving their head down and dropping the shoulder.
The mouth piece for the bit will be the determining factor as to how server this set up really is.
It’s all about balance, not about a tug-of-war. You can use a simple snaffle and the horse will stop and turn but you can’t balance it properly to jump certain courses. Not all horses are built the same, so you have to compensate their structure with different types of bits to put them in the correct frame you need (at least you have to do so in jumping, not of course, trail riding). And no, not always balance comes from a simple bit and leg contact. If it were only that simple. Sometimes, even if you have great hands and leg aids, it’s not enough because of that particular horse’s structure. Are all human feet built alike? Not all shoes fit correctly on everyone and using a different shoe than someone with correct feet uses, doesn’t mean it is harsh. In fact, it would be harsh to use shoes that don’t fit your needs. In jumping, you need different bits for different balances/builds. Horses are individuals and thus, need different types of approach at times.
I wouldn’t be too hasty to say Mr. Lamaze has no idea on horsemanship. As I once stated on another post, to critique a situation you have to be an equal, not a bystander. He has been a top horseman for years, knowing how to get the best out of every horse, solving issues with difficult horses, knows and worries about their care and has had an extremely successful and long riding career which includes pretty little medals that most of us are not capable of winning….what is “good horsemanship” if that is not? Unless you or any of us are Grand Prix riders on FEI ranking, showing in the Global Champions Tour and clearing 1.60 courses over and over again, I wouldn’t be criticizing. You make it sound like it’s easy to win a “pretty medal”, but it’s not. Believe me.
Vivian, I really like eveything you are saying. Some of the posts above dont take in the concept that horses are different and come in all different sizes and shapes. The 5ft jumper I ride now could not go in the bit I used on my old jumper. She would throw a fit. I ride her in a nice copper mouth loose ring. Really peeps you need to study the whole horse not just what you think is right from what you have learned. It is always good to have a open mind when it comes to horses you never know what you might learn!
Most commonsense info ever to come out of a canchaser, it don`t matter that much what the outside says it`s what is in the mouth and on the ends of the hands that determines whether a bit is too severe. Believe me, there is no bit more severe than a little old ring snaffle in the hands of the wrong person.
Looks like it distributes pressure all around. Can’t see a problem in the right hands. It’s the imitators that abuse this kind of rig. Very interesting but would have to see it in action more.
I love your response. No problem in the right hands. As with anything, the trick becomes keeping it in the right hands.
Yeah.. you’re all right, Eric Lamaze is a terrible rider, that must be why his horse is in this contraption. Why are people in this industry so caddy?
Sorry guys, this is not an abusive gear. I would recommend brushing up on knowledge about bits and bitless headsets and how they work. It’s a very simple and effective setup, really. If the horse keeps the neck arched and the head approx. vertical (usually a sign of engagement throughout the neck/back/hindend), the snaffle bit is the only bit that the reins act on. But, if the horse lifts the head to evade the bit (which often happens in a snaffle and espeically in Polo or Jumping) , the rein loop slides towards the hackamore part and the hackamore comes into effect. This pressure on the nose/poll is a bombproof way to get the horse’s head lower and to increase stopoping power (containing rein aids). Just the hackamore will not allow lateral cues, though, so the snaffle is there for all that fine lateral cueing and basic containment. But, just the snaffle does not allow enough poll pressure to avoid raised head (bit evasion) and it has no stopping power , and to avoid having to use two set of reins, the loop method basically makes sure each ‘bit’ only comes into effect when needed. This is a setup for a fast sport where one cannot fiddle around much with 4 reins. More specific aids can be given with 4 reins, though. I know it looks like a lot of equipment, but it’s not as cruel as it looks, and it a bitless/bit combo can actually be a great way to communicate with a horse. Now, if you want to see a lot of gear on a horse’s head, look at the upper level Dressage two bitted bridles. I often wonder how all that metal fits in the horse’s mouth ( ;
After reading the pros and cons, plus looking at this arrangement I can say what is does but not why it has been done. A plain hackamore flexes the poll with pressure to the nose. The head is prevented from uplift by the curb of the hackamore. The snaffle, like with a double bridle, is for light cues while the hackamore, replacing the curb rein, acts to hold the head in position. Since the snaffle and hackamore are linked, the snaffle has less individuality and any pressure on the single rein will affect the horse’s head placement. Sooooo…I must come to the conclusion that the rider is not able to headset AND cue the horse thereby has to rely on artificial aids. I have seen this trend increase as riders use less and less leg and more and more hand to control their horse. This is not a bitless situation, nor is it a testament to ‘good’ hands. To the contrary, this is making it all look good but without the rider’s support…just control.
This is like a combo of a snaffle and hackamore. I personally use hackamores more often because that’s how I have my horse set up. But the horse doesn’t look uncomfortable or in pain. Plus every horse is different like I have a horse Rumor if I was to put a hackamore on her I wouldn’t get a thing done with her. She is very strung up and young and needs just a tiny little something.(a snaffle works fine) While my other horse Patches is perfect with a hackamore and has an extremely soft mouth due to his first home(I rescued him). And then I have another horse Duke who I use a D ring snaffle on. So back to my previous point of every horse is different.